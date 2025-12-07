טיטי איינאו ערכה הפרשת חלה נדב שחל

Yityish "Titi" Aynaw, the 2013 Miss Israel, held a "Challah separating" ceremony (the mitzva of removing a small piece of dough while baking) last week alongside Rabbanit Yocheved Levin, the wife of Rabbi Aryeh Levin, the Rabbi of North Tel Aviv. The event was held ahead of Aynaw's expected childbirth.

Participating in the ceremony were close friends of Aynaw's, who, according to her, filled the evening with personal and emotional intensity. Aynaw shared that the excitement from the event led her to observe the Sabbath for the first time in her life.

On Saturday night, Aynaw wrote: "I kept Shabbat because of the Challah separating ceremony that I did last Thursday night with the Rabbanit and other amazing friends who made the evening so emotional that it brought me to tears."