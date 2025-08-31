האירוע לזכרו אמיר יהודה

From the October 7th massacre, the moshav of Gitit in the Jordan Valley rallied around the cause of hostage Idan Shtivi. Residents embraced his story, praying for his safe return and integrating his memory into daily life.

Acts of kindness were performed in his name, and his image and name were prominently displayed at cultural events and throughout public spaces in the moshav.

After it was confirmed that Idan had been murdered during the massacre, the community of Gitit extended particular solidarity to the Shtivi family. "We cried with them," residents shared. "We brought them a package of produce from the Jordan Valley as a gesture of comfort and support."

Last Friday, Gitit held a moving dedication ceremony for a new community garden created by the local Bnei Akiva youth group. The garden was named in memory of Idan, who had been an agricultural student with a deep love for the land.

While the Shtivi family was en route from central Israel to Gitit for the dedication event, they received a call from the Defense Ministry informing them that Idan’s body had been recovered. The family immediately turned back. The event continued in their absence, filled with emotion and accompanied by prayers that the body could be positively identified.