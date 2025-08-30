Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Parubiy, a former speaker of the national parliament, was shot and killed on Saturday in the western city of Lviv.

Surveillance footage circulating on social media shows a man dressed as a courier approaching Parubiy with his face concealed by a helmet. The assailant pulled a handgun from a yellow bag, opened fire, and fled the scene—reportedly escaping on an electric scooter.

The attack occurred around 12:00 p.m. local time. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed that Parubiy, 54, was fatally shot multiple times and died at the scene. A large-scale manhunt is currently underway to locate the suspect.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted about the assassination, calling it “a horrific murder,” and stated that all necessary resources have been deployed in the investigation and search for the gunman.