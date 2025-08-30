Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Parubiy, a former speaker of the national parliament, was shot and killed on Saturday in the western city of Lviv.

Surveillance footage circulating on social media shows a man dressed as a courier approaching Parubiy with his face concealed by a helmet. The assailant pulled a handgun from a yellow bag, opened fire, and fled the scene—reportedly escaping on an electric scooter.

The attack occurred around 12:00 p.m. local time. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed that Parubiy, 54, was fatally shot multiple times and died at the scene. A large-scale manhunt is currently underway to locate the suspect.

Related articles:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted about the assassination, calling it “a horrific murder,” and stated that all necessary resources have been deployed in the investigation and search for the gunman.