During the conflict between Israel and Iran, Israel located and targeted a secret meeting of senior Iranian regime officials held in a bunker 30 meters underground, in a mountainous area in western Tehran.

The meeting took place on June 16, the fourth day of Operation Rising Lion, and included President Masoud Pezeshkian, senior judicial officials, senior commanders, and intelligence heads.

According to a report published Saturday by The New York Times, the high-ranking officials themselves did not carry phones, but their accompanying security personnel did. These devices, which included activity on social media, created the security gap that allowed Israel to pinpoint the exact location of the meeting and carry out a precisely-targeted airstrike.

During the attack, Israeli Air Force fighter jets fired six missiles at the bunker while attempting to seal entry and exit points. None of the senior officials present were harmed, but several guards outside the facility were killed.

Israeli sources noted, “The mere use of so many security personnel was a vulnerability we imposed on them — and we exploited it.”

Iranian sources admitted it was a serious security failure. Sasan Karimi, former Vice President for Strategic Affairs, said, “Senior leaders did not carry phones, but their guards and drivers did, and they did not take precautions. That’s how Israel found them.”

Reports also indicate that similar negligence by guards over the years, including posting personal content while accompanying scientists and commanders, helped Israel locate and eliminate senior officials during the early days of the fighting.