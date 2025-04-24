A group of 20 Breslov Hasidim entered the Palestinian village of Kifl Hares in Samaria overnight without any coordination with security forces and without permission from the IDF.

The group entered in private vehicles to the Tomb of Joshua, intending to pray at the tomb.

Shortly after their arrival, local residents arrived, and a verbal confrontation developed between the sides. Later, some of the Hasidim threw stones at the Palestinians.

Damage was caused to the windows of Palestinian vehicles, as well as to a window of one of the buildings. The Hasidim left the scene before Israeli forces arrived.