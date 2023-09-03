Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is leaving today (Sunday) for a diplomatic visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain. This is the first visit of the Foreign Minister to one of the countries that signed the Abraham Accords with Israel.

Foreign Minister Cohen will meet with his counterpart the Bahraini Foreign Minister and other government officials. In addition, Cohen will officially inaugurate the permanent residence of the Israeli Embassy in Manama and sign a number of memoranda of understanding between Israel and Bahrain.

Minister Cohen is leading a political and commercial delegation that will participate in activities to promote trade and investment between the countries.