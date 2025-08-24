תיעוד מהפעילויות בדרום סוריה דובר צה"ל

Soldiers from the 474th (Golan) Brigade under the command of the 210th Division conducted several raids last week to locate weapons and apprehend and interrogate suspects in southern Syria.

While searching various locations simultaneously, the forces located weapons' storehouses containing rocket-propelled grenades, explosive devices, Kalashnikov assault rifles, and a large amount of ammunition.

The forces, together with field interrogators from Unit 504, arrested the suspects following intelligence indications gathered over the past few weeks.