Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a question last night (Tuesday) in an interview on Patrick Bet-David's podcast about Trump's effect on the war.

When Patrick asked if Hamas would have launched the October 7th massacre if Trump had still been president, Netanyahu responded negatively.

"Probably not, but it's hard to say with these these maniacs. I think Iran would have been more careful." Netanyahu said.

He referred to the partial arms embargo imposed on Israel by former President Joe Biden, which included halting heavy munitions, as a means of pressuring an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, and praised the current president for immediately reversing the move.

In the interview, Netanyahu declared for the first time that he acknowledges the Armenian genocide committed by the Turks. "Why haven't you yet recognized the Armenian genocide that the Turkish did?" he asked, noting that while many countries criminalized denying the holocaust, Israel hasn't yet recognized the Armenian genocide.

Netanyahu replied, "I just did."