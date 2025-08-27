Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday that Qatar is still awaiting Israel’s response to a proposed ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Strip, which Hamas reportedly approved.

Speaking at a press conference, Al-Ansari noted that Israel must clarify whether it has any reservations about the proposal, which was conveyed by Qatar and Egypt.

On August 18, Hamas informed the mediating countries that it had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages in two stages, along with the release of terrorist prisoners serving sentences in Israel.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved an IDF operational plan for taking control of Gaza City, emphasizing that Israel is seeking a comprehensive agreement that would see all Israeli hostages released simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ismail Maslamani, described as an expert on Israeli affairs, claimed in an interview on Hamas’s television channel that Netanyahu is attempting to avoid ceasefire negotiations. He further alleged that internal disagreements exist between Israel’s political leadership and military command regarding the proposed terms.

Maslamani asserted that Netanyahu's broader goal is to remain in office for a full term of four years and that he is leveraging US support to push for a more encompassing deal.