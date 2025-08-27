The IDF identified on Wednesday morning, around 5:30 a.m., that a missile from Yemen had been launched towards Israeli territory.

Sirens sounded shortly thereafter in Jerusalem and the Dead Sea areas.

The IDF later updated that one missile from Yemen was successfully intercepted. The sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Magen David Adom said that no reports have been received by MDA's 101 Emergency Dispatch Center of missile strikes or injuries.

On Sunday, the IDF struck military infrastructure of the Houthis in the Sanaa area, including a military site in which the presidency palace is located, the Asar and Hizaz power plants, and a site for storing fuel. The IDF said that all the sites "were used for the military activity of the Houthi terrorist regime."

"The strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians, including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory in recent days," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Earlier, it was revealed that a preliminary investigation into the Houthi missile launched towards Israel on Friday evening indicated that the projectile was likely a missile with a cluster warhead.

This is the first time that the Houthis have launched such a missile toward Israeli territory.