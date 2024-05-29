התיעוד מבית שמש בית שמש חדשות

Disturbing documentation was published yesterday (Tuesday) from the city of Beit Shemesh in which Arab construction workers staged a raid on a house.

The workers, who work at a construction site in the Ramat Beit Shemesh neighborhood of Neve Shamir, walked around the building in the neighborhood holding irons like guns, and according to the tenants, they also entered the warehouses and scared children.

The resident of the building told Beit Shemesh News: "The Arabs went around the building screaming while they were supposed to be working, yelling and harassing the children who were playing in the building, one of them they also took a ball that he was playing with and made threatening movements with the sticks in their hands."

According to the police, three workers were arrested at a construction site following the incident and taken for questioning. "Following the incident, policemen from the Beit Shemesh station were called to the scene. The policemen arrested and transferred three suspects - construction workers - to the police station for questioning," the police said.

However, despite the documentation, the police clarified that there is no suspicion of a security incident. "We note that as part of the police investigation, the suspicion of any security offenses in this case has been ruled out."