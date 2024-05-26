Dozens of Beit El residents went out this morning (Sunday) to the gate of the town to protest against the council's decision to allow Arab workers to work in the town. The residents prayed the morning prayer at the protest.

The Beit El council reported that "since the beginning of the war, the head of the council, Shai Alon, has been emphatically opposing the Prime Minister, government ministers, and heads of the security system regarding the entrance of Palestinian workers into the council's area, demanding a significant change in bureaucracy that would allow developers to recruit foreign workers."

"Nevertheless," the council added, "we are witnessing a political and bureaucratic failure that is manifested by the dragging feet of government offices and the accumulation of bureaucratic difficulties that lead de facto to a passive freeze of the building momentum in Judea and Samaria. It seems that the government and the security system have found a solution to a political freeze without 'getting their hands dirty', when instead of announcing a policy of freezing construction and absorbing public criticism, they simply prevent the entry of foreign workers, thus putting the heads of the councils with their backs against the wall, while the pioneering residents are suffering."

"Amidst the political and security crisis, Beit El has been in an unprecedented construction drive over the past year, standing at the forefront of construction starts in the State of Israel in 2023. Nevertheless, the freeze policy imposed on the settlements of Judea and Samaria has almost completely halted construction and commercial projects, severely affecting the quality of life of the residents alongside severe economic damage to the public of planners and contractors."

"Given this, with a heavy heart, we are bringing in a small amount of workers to set up an educational building for the upcoming school year in order to allow the council's children normal study conditions. It goes without saying that the construction site is meticulously secured through IDF soldiers and additional security agents, and has passed all the necessary security approvals to allow the entry of workers and to ensure the safety of the Beit El residents".