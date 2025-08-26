צפו: רבבות במעמד סליחות ראשון בכותל המערבי הקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי

With the start of the Jewish month of Elul, the traditional Selichot prayers began late Monday night at the Western Wall Plaza with tens of thousands of worshippers in attendance.

The opening service was held in the presence of Hamas captivity survivors Keith Siegel and Yelena Trufanov, together with families of those still held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

During the prayer, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, offered prayers for the swift return of the hostages to their families — the living for rehabilitation and the fallen for burial in Israel. He also prayed for the safety of IDF soldiers and security forces on the various fronts, the recovery of the wounded, and peace and security for Israel.

The next central Selichot gathering at the Western Wall will take place Thursday, with tens of thousands of people expected to participate.

credit: הקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי

