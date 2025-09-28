הנשיא בסליחות בכותל לע"מ - תמונה: יוסי זמיר, וידאו: אבי קנר וגדעון ארנולד

President Isaac Herzog participated in the Selichot prayer service at the Western Wall on Saturday night, accompanied by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.

Upon his arrival, President Herzog met with three IDF female lookouts - Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, and Naama Levy - who survived captivity and also attended the prayer service.

The President opened with a prayer for the safety of IDF soldiers and all security forces, and then recited Psalms for the return of the hostages and the healing of the wounded.

He also prayed for comfort for bereaved families and for the swift return of displaced communities to their homes and their homeland.