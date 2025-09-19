למעלה מ-50 אלף משתתפים במעמד הסליחות ברחבת הכותל הקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי

Over 50,000 people took part early Friday morning in the main Selichot (penitential prayer) service held at the Western Wall plaza.

Because of the crowding, the event was also broadcast live on giant screens placed at the edges of the plaza and on the walls at Jaffa Gate at the entrance to the Old City, allowing thousands more to join in watching and reciting the Selichot. The prayers were simultaneously translated into sign language so those with hearing impairments could take part.

Before the service began there was a hachnasat sefer Torah (Torah scroll dedication) led by Rabbi Yoshayahu Yosef Pinto, and the crowd joined in the dancing.

Among the attendees were freed hostage Agam Berger and relatives of the kidnapped Almog Sarusi, who was abducted and murdered by Hamas terrorists in Gaza's tunnels, and whose body was returned to Israel.

Throughout the event worshippers recited collective prayers for the swift return of the hostages, for the safety of IDF soldiers and security forces, for the recovery of the wounded, and for the peace and security of the State.

A prayer was also dedicated to the memory of IDF soldiers killed in over the past day