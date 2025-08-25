New data from multiple European countries has revealed a dramatic rise in the number of baby boys being named Muhammad or one of its many variants, pointing to shifting demographic trends across the continent, the Daily Mail revealed.

In Austria, recent government statistics show that approximately one in every 200 newborn boys now receives the name Muhammad, Mohammed, Mohammad, Mohamed or Mohamad—a significant increase from figures reported at the turn of the millennium.

The rise is not limited to Austria. Belgium, France, and the Netherlands have also recorded steady increases, with Belgium registering just over 1% of male births carrying the name this year, more than double the rate in 2000. By contrast, Poland reported the lowest proportion at just 0.01%.

The growing popularity of the name reflects broader trends in immigration and population growth within Muslim communities. In England and Wales, Muhammad has topped the list of most popular names for two consecutive years, with nearly 6,000 newborns given the name in 2024 under that specific spelling alone.

Researchers note that many Muslim families, particularly from South Asian and Arab backgrounds, consider it a religious duty or a blessing to name sons after the founder of Islam. The variation in spelling often depends on linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

Analysts say the trend is influenced not only by faith but also by the growing size and confidence of Muslim communities across Europe, some of which have doubled in size in just two decades. This has resulted in a stronger expression of cultural identity through naming conventions, as newer generations increasingly opt to preserve traditional names rather than adapt to Western naming norms.

The data has reignited debate in some European countries over migration and cultural integration, particularly as projections suggest that the Muslim population in Europe could more than double by 2025 under current migration levels.

While some critics warn of the potential societal impact of these changes, others see the development as a reflection of Europe's evolving multicultural landscape.