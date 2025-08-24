Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz arrived Sunday at the Command Center of the Israeli Air Force in Tel Aviv, in order to observe the Air Force attacks on targets of the Houthi regime in Yemen.

Arriving at the base along with Netanyahu and Katz were IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar.

During the visit, Netanyahu said, "Today, the Air Force has once again attacked strategic targets in Yemen: the Presidential Palace in the heart of Sana'a, the city's power station and the fuel tanks which supply it."

"The terrorist Houthi regime is learning, the hard way, that it will pay, and is already paying, a very heavy price for its acts of aggression against the State of Israel."

Praising the soldiers themselves, Netanyahu said, "I wish to congratulate the IDF Chief of Staff, the Air Force Commander and our pilots on an impeccable mission. All our planes have returned to our territory."

"Whoever attacks us - we attack them. Whoever is planning to attack us - we attack them. I think that the entire region is getting to know the strength and the determination of the State of Israel."