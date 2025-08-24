The IDF on Sunday released 13 Gazans who had been detained during the war, returning them to the Gaza Strip.

The detainees were transferred via Red Cross vehicles, similar to those seen in the documentation of hostage releases, and were taken to the Deir al-Balah area in central Gaza.

The IDF has previously stated that such releases occur once security forces complete their investigations and determine that continued detention is no longer necessary, Galei Tzahal's Doron Kadosh reported.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum had previously appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, demanding answers regarding these releases. No official response has yet been reported.

Footage from the release shows the detainees returning to Gaza in good health. Some appeared to be in relatively good physical condition, even overweight, after spending months in Israeli custody.