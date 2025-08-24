Rabbi David Samson is co-author of the book “The Art of Teshuva” based on the teachings of Rabbi Kook.

Two weeks ago, I had the pleasure of being a part of a wonderful educational team for a three-day seminar on Teshuva which was held in the meditative mountains of Tzfat. A large majority of the three-dozen participants found the learning and practice sessions so inspiring that, with the help of the Israel National News website, I would like to share a few of the workshops with you in the coming weeks of Elul.

Rabbi Kook writes:

“If someone seeks new insights about Teshuva in our time but fails to see the unfolding Redemption, the radiant light of Geula, they will not grasp the truth of Torah. Every moment in history shines with its own unique light. Hashem has already begun to awaken the light of Redemption though wrapped in hidden places, surrounded by afflictions, spiritual confusion, and the suffering of the soul. Still, no human calculations can stand against God’s promise to establish a path of Redemption for the remnant of His people, all of whom shall inevitably become Baale Teshuva” (Igrot HaRa’ayah, Letter 378).

As we began the seminar, I chose this teaching because it is a roadmap charting our path of Teshuva through this generation and through the challenges of today’s war. This is a time that is tragic, chaotic, and confusing, but also hopeful, exciting, and inspiring. This is the time of our long-awaited Redemption. Rabbi Kook reminds us that Teshuva isn’t just personal; it expands to include the entire nation and the entire world.

In the beginning of his book “Orot HaTeshuva,” Rabbi Kook teaches that Teshuva can be found in three primary forms:

1. Natural Teshuva (Tiv’it)

2. Faith-based Teshuva (Emunit)

3. Intellectual Teshuva (Sichlit)

Within natural Teshuva itself, there are two dimensions:

• Physical Natural Teshuva

• Emotional/Psychological Natural Teshuva

Here, Rabbi Kook offers the reader a startling revelation. He says that the return to God begins with the return to one’s self, and that step number one is being in good health. He terms this “Physical Teshuva” which in Hebrew is “Teshuva Gufanit” (Orot HaTeshuva 1,1).

Physical Teshuva concerns itself with all the ways we violate the laws of nature, morality, and Torah which are woven into the fabric of Creation. The end result of these violations is often illness and suffering, both on the individual and collective level.

When people come to recognize that their own negative behaviors are the root cause of the life depletion they’re experiencing, something shifts. They begin to correct their life style, returning to the fundamental laws of life itself: the principles of health, ethics, and Divine Order. In doing so, vitality returns, on both the individual and collective levels.

Medicine and psychology do address these matters in part, but the great work of healing the body’s spiritual root has not yet fully matured. We still lack a full understanding to the questions of physical Teshuva: to what extent can what was lost through bodily sin be restored? Ultimately, this realm of Teshuva is deeply bound to the other branches of Teshuva we mentioned: natural faith-based Teshuva and intellectual Teshuva. It cannot be separated from them. But let’s begin with the simple phase of just “getting into shape.”

Because our souls live in our body, it follows that the condition of the soul is influenced by the health of the body. Thus, how you treat the vessel that carries your soul directly affects your spiritual well-being, and visa-versa. Try using the following questions to identify where your physical life may be calling for renewal. You don’t need to “fix” everything, but it is worthwhile to give serious consideration to these matters.

The contemplation is already a significant step in the process of Teshuva. In the seminar, participants wrote down their responses in notebooks. I recommend you try to do the same.

Sleep

• Do I sleep enough to wake up refreshed?

• Is my sleep schedule aligned with my natural rhythms?

• What habits keep me from restful sleep?

• Do I use exhaustion as a form of avoidance?

Eating

• Do I eat in ways that give me energy or take it away?

• Am I connected to the source of my food - where it comes from and who grew it?

• Do I eat mindfully or in distraction (for instance eating while surfing on one’s smartphone)?

• What foods make me feel truly alive?

Movement

• Does my body get to move every day?

• Do I sit too long without noticing?

• Is there movement I love but have stopped doing?

• Do I feel strong, flexible, awake in my body?

Breath and Posture

• Do I breathe deeply and regularly, or only when I remember?

• How often do I notice tension in my shoulders, jaw, abdomen?

• Do I stand upright, or shrink into myself?

• What would change if I walked through the world more openly?

Digital Use

• How much time do I spend on screens vs. time with people or in nature?

• Do I use my phone and computer to numb discomfort?

• How does “over-teching” affect my body my eyes, back, hands, breathing?

• What could I reclaim with just one hour a day offline?

Nature and Environment

• When was the last time I walked barefoot on the ground of planet Earth?

• Do I feel connected to the weather, the sky, the land?

• Do I treat the physical world as sacred?

• What part of creation helps me return to myself?

Hydration & Cleanliness

• Am I drinking enough water for clarity and function?

• Do I treat washing (hands, body, face) as a spiritual act?

• How do I feel after a shower - not just physically but emotionally?

Pain & Tension

• What parts of my body tend to feel tight or painful?

• Have I listened to what those pains are trying to tell me?

• Am I ignoring signs my body needs healing?

Schedule & Rhythm

• Is my day built around nourishing my body or just getting through?

• Do I keep Shabbat in a way that truly restores me?

• Do I honor rhythms of rest, hunger, energy, and fatigue?

Physical Joy

•What physical activities bring me joy - dancing, stretching, exercise, sports, swimming?

• When did I last feel alive in my body?

• What would it take to let my body be a source of delight? If my body could speak right now, what would it ask for?

Hopefully, bezrat Hashem, we will continue on the Teshuva journey. Happy Elul and happy Teshuva!

Rabbi Samson will teach a half-hour class on the book “Orot HaTeshuva every evening in the month of Elul. Here is the link to join the whatsapp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Gx7233r4d819zEJMol9Ey0?mode=ems_wa_c