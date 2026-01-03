A gag order was imposed Saturday evening on the details of an investigation which has seen a significant breakthrough.

The investigation regards a missing individual whose disappearance caused an uproar in the country, which has been considered for years to be one of the great unsolved mysteries in Israel.

"The gag order applies to all details of the investigation, as well as any detail which may lead to the identification of those involved," a police statement read. "The gag order is in effect until January 25, 2026."

Sources familiar with the details say the breakthrough was significant, but that the investigation is still in the early stages.