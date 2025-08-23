Activists who hung posters of hostages on fences in the city of Frankfurt, Germany, were attacked by pro-Palestinians, and one of the attackers sprayed them with red paint.

Sacha Stawski (55), a member of the Jewish community and activist with Honestly Concerned, an organization fighting antisemitism, said that his group were pushed into a corner and insulted, but that the harassment did not stop them from putting up the posters.

“We heard antisemitic chants, were called ‘child killers’ and heard shouts of ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘genocide,’” he said. “Then we were attacked with paint. Some of it got on my glasses so I couldn’t clearly see the assailant.”

Two other activists were also hit by the paint, he added. Local police are aware and promised to increase their presence in the area.

He also said that he had emphasized his desires for peace and suggested holding a moment of silence for all the innocent victims of the war, but that the anti-Israel activists offered nothing but insults and shoving in return.