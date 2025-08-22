A mass brawl broke out Thursday evening at the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem, causing widespread panic among hundreds of visitors.

Eyewitnesses reported that within moments, panic ensued, and the crowd began running in all directions.

Complete chaos ensued at the scene, with people holding babies in their arms, desperately trying to flee the area while crying and screaming. Some bystanders drew weapons and ran toward the market, fearing the incident was a security threat.

Initially, the commotion raised suspicions of a terror attack, but it was soon clarified that the incident was caused by a disagreement between several individuals, which had simply escalated.

The incident occurred during peak hours, when the market was packed with weekend visitors and at the height of the summer vacation. According to witnesses, the panic could have ended in disaster due to the high density of people in the area.