At least five people have been injured in a ramming attack near Jerusalem's Mahane Yehudah market this afternoon (Monday).

The attack occurred on Kol Yisrael Chaveirim (Kiach) Street, near Davidka Square.

The suspected attacker has been shot and neutralized by security forces. He has been identified as Khatem Najma, a 39-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem.

One man of about 70 is reportedly in very serious condition, while a woman is in moderate condition, and two other victims are in light condition.

The victims were all taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaarei Tzedek hospitals.

Amir Pardo, an eyewitness to the attack, told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva: "I saw the car coming quickly to the intersection. It ran over a man and a woman who fell to the ground. The driver tried to reverse and enter the market and a policeman who was there started shooting at him and hit him."

MDA EMT Eli Raymond said: "I was with the MDA Medicycle in Jaffa St. when the report was received at MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center, and I was on scene in seconds. There was a large disturbance at the scene, I saw the five victims near the vehicle, with one unconscious with multiple injuries, and the other four victims were conscious. We treated them and they were evacuated to Jerusalem hospitals by MDA Mobile Intensive Care Units."

MDA Paramedic Nadav Taieb added: "There was a large disturbance at the scene, and we were led to a 32-year-old female who was lying on the sidewalk with a serious leg injury. We provided medical treatment including medication, wound treatment and immobilization of the broken leg, and evacuated her in moderate, stable condition to hospital.”

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs Moshe Erblich and Eliyahu Avraham said: "We were close by when we heard cries for help after five pedestrians were struck by a car. We provided initial treatment to the injured at the scene, who were in serious, moderate, and light conditions. United Hatzalah transported a number of them to the hospital. Members of United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit are still treating a number of people for emotional shock."

Following the attack, the light rail in Jerusalem ceased operations between the Damascus Gate station and the central bus station.