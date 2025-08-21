הסרטון שפרסם מתפ"ש דובר צה"ל

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, released a video today (Thursday) on the unit’s official X account in English, aimed at the international community.

The video features footage from social media across the Gaza Strip showing crowded markets and available food supplies.

The publication comes amid recent reports and statements by the UN and other international organizations alleging famine in Gaza. The Defense Ministry attributes these claims to Hamas’ “starvation campaign.”

Maj. Gen. Alian addressed the issue, stating: “Against the backdrop of Hamas’ false starvation campaign, it is troubling and serious to see how the UN and other international organizations continue to spread unfounded reports of famine in Gaza. While Israel is working to enable the entry of massive quantities of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid into the Strip, aid organizations choose to echo the propaganda of a terrorist organization that exploits the population as human shields to ensure its survival.”

He further added: “Instead of issuing statements and publishing political and distorted reports, the UN and international organizations should focus their efforts on providing real assistance to the residents, rather than being dragged into false narratives that serve terrorism.”

Concluding his remarks, Alian called on “the UN and organizations to act with professional integrity and cooperate with Israel and other international actors to ensure that aid reaches the residents - not Hamas.”