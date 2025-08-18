Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Division, praised the IDF’s achievements, and emphasized that Hamas is under severe pressure while outlining plans for the continuation of operations in the city of Gaza.

Netanyahu met today (Monday) with the senior command staff of the IDF in the Gaza Division. According to him, the purpose of the visit was to review the forces’ achievements up close and examine the operational plans for the Strip.

“I want to say three things to you, citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu stated. “First, I expressed, on your behalf, on behalf of the Government of Israel, and in my own name, immense appreciation for the tremendous achievements of the IDF in the War of Resistance, the war on seven fronts.”

He noted that he was particularly impressed by the determination of the soldiers on the ground: “I was struck by their fighting spirit and their resolve to complete Hamas’s defeat and secure the release of all our hostages.”

The Prime Minister added that he held discussions with the Defense Minister and the Chief of Staff regarding operational plans in the city of Gaza and the completion of assigned missions. “Like you, I hear the reports in the media, and from them you can conclude one thing: Hamas is under enormous pressure,” he concluded.

Earlier, Arab media outlets, citing sources within Hamas, reported that the terrorist organization has agreed to the new proposal presented by Egypt and Qatar as part of mediation efforts.

According to the reports, the proposal includes the release of ten living Israeli hostages and 18 dead hostages, the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza via international organizations including the Red Crescent and the UN, and a 60-day ceasefire. Negotiations on ending hostilities are expected to begin with the commencement of the ceasefire.