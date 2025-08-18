Captivity survivor Eli Sharabi was interviewed Sunday evening on Channel 12 News, following a day of nationwide protests demanding the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Sharabi described the dire hunger he endured during captivity: “It was deliberate starvation, and you remember it vividly - that kind of abuse through hunger. While we had a single bowl of pasta a day, which was awful in itself, they ate three or four meals daily, including sweets. You see them laughing in your face, flaunting the food, even claiming they’re suffering the same way.”

He noted that much of the humanitarian aid sent to Gaza was consumed by Hamas terrorists: “From what we saw, dozens of cartons of aid were brought into the tunnels. On one hand, it’s infuriating - they took control of everything and ate like kings, while we were genuinely starved. On the other hand, you hope that as food arrives, you might be able to ask for something more and they’ll take pity on you.”

Speaking about Sunday evening’s mass demonstrations, Sharabi said: “It warms the heart - it’s amazing. I remember when I was released, I had been cut off from any media for 16 months. When I got out and saw what the people of Israel did for the hostages and their families, it touched me deeply.”

He added, “Since then, I’ve been full of gratitude. I meet so many Israelis in so many places, and I thank them. It’s incredible. The support gives immense strength to the families who suffer day after day, hour after hour, in uncertainty and sorrow. Seeing the people of Israel standing behind them gives so much strength.”