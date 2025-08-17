The political echelon has authorized Indonesia to airdrop humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip starting next week, Kan 11 News reported on Saturday night.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel, though it has been previously reported that Israel is in contacts to normalize relations with Indonesia.

The Kan 11 News report highlighted that, until now, countries wishing to airdrop aid into Gaza had to receive approval from the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories. However, Indonesia's approval came through special authorization from the Prime Minister's Office.

In response to the report, a senior diplomatic source told Kan 11 News, “Prime Minister Netanyahu has invited any country wishing to airdrop food to Gaza to join the humanitarian effort.”

Several years ago, then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Muslim nations to unite in fighting Israel .

In 2021, the country’s foreign minister expressed her country’s firm position in support of the Palestinian Authority in ending the “Israeli occupation of its land”.