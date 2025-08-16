Two young men, both around 25 years old, were killed on Saturday night after being struck by a boat propeller off the coast of Jaffa. Two others were injured—one critically and one moderately—and authorities believe a fifth individual may still be missing in the water.

According to police, the incident involved a group of young people who were in distress in the water. Maritime police units responded and brought the injured individuals ashore at multiple locations.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics Noam Arbel and Amir Reisman, along with senior medic Shira Hovav, reported: "We received a call about several young people injured in the water. Maritime police brought them ashore at different locations, including HaAliya Beach in Tel Aviv, Jaffa Port, and Sea Place beach in Bat Yam. Multiple MDA teams were dispatched to provide emergency care."

At HaAliya Beach, medics treated a 19-year-old and a 13-year-old who had sustained severe limb injuries. "We performed life-saving procedures, including controlling bleeding and applying tourniquets, before evacuating them to Wolfson Hospital in moderate and serious condition," the medics said.

MDA medics Lehi Gavrielov, Shimon Dahan, and Eli Meiri described the chaotic scene at the beach: "There was a lot of commotion. Civilians led us to the injured, who had severe bodily injuries. We administered emergency care and evacuated the critically injured boy to the hospital."

Later, another young man—also about 25—was found unconscious and severely injured at a beach south of HaAliya. MDA paramedic Shilat Farkash and medics Gilad Golinsky and Yosef Pincz responded to the call: "Despite immediate efforts, he showed no signs of life. He had sustained serious bodily injuries, and after medical evaluation, we pronounced him dead at the scene."