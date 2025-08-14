US Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY) warned that antisemitism in America has "metastasized" into a crisis following the publication of an FBI report that anti-Jewish hate crimes represented nearly 70 percent of all religion-based hate crimes in 2024.

"The Jewish community makes up just 2% of the U.S. population, yet it is the target of 70% of all religion-based hate crimes. According to the FBI, antisemitic hate crimes are at their highest level since 1991. The ADL reports that antisemitic incidents are at their highest level since it began tracking in 1979," Torres wrote on X.

"Hate crimes against Jews are rising even as overall hate crimes decline. The evidence is painfully clear: antisemitism in America has metastasized into a crisis. To ignore it is not neutrality but complicity," he warned.

The recent FBI report found that there were 1,938 single-bias anti-Jewish hate crime incidents reported in 2024 - a 5.8 percent increase from 2023 and the highest number since the FBI began tracking such data in 1991. Among these were 178 assaults targeting Jews, up from 174 the previous year.

Although Jews account for approximately 2 percent of the US population, anti-Jewish hate crimes represented 16 percent of all reported hate crimes and nearly 70 percent of all religion-based hate crimes in 2024, a continued upward trend.