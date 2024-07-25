American Jewish leaders met this week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the United States.

"It's very important for us to show the strength of the US-Israel relationship. The American Jewish community, like the American people as a whole, stands with Israel, understands the importance of the war that Israel is fighting against terrorism. it's a war for America, for our values, for what we stand for," Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice President Emeritus of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News before entering the meeting, which was held in Washington DC.

Hoenline says he wants the Prime Minister to bring back the message to the Israeli people that "we're with them, be strong, the people of Israel are not alone, and the people of Israel should know that we will be with them until a successful outcome that brings the hostages home and brings peace for Israel"

Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer said that Netanyahu's visit is "an opportunity to tell the story of Israel's war, where it is, where it's up to, a more fullhearted support for a nation that has been under attack for the better part of a year, and that has been morally and strongly to defend itself."

Daniel Elbaum, the head of the Jewish Agency of North America, shared that "we are all very concerned about the State of Israel, and to hear from the Prime Minister and to get his thoughts about the situation, particularly the hostages, is critical and something that I'm happy to be a part of."

Elbaum sent a message to Israelis: "We are with Israel 100%, we stand with Israel proudly. We might have disagreements or certain aspects of the community may be louder than others, but fundamentally, there is consensus that we want Israel to emerge from the horrificness of October 7th and come into a new light as a nation."

Despite protests by some, Elbaum says support for Israel is still a bipartisan issue. "There always are going to be other voices, there are going to be those who try their best to claim otherwise, there will be those who try to politicize this situation, but overwhelmingly, the American government is reflective of the American people in supporting the Jewish state."