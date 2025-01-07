President Isaac Herzog will at 6 pm tomorrow (Wednesday), present the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. The award will be given to seven leaders from around the globe in recognition of their longstanding contributions to the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

Against the backdrop of the recent war, the President chose these honorees for their unwavering commitment to Israel and their extraordinary support for the Jewish people over decades of activity, particularly since October 7, 2023.

The recipients being honored are:

* Maurice Lévy (France)

• Malcolm Hoenlein (USA)

• Julie Platt (USA)

• Sir Frank Lowy (Australia and Israel)

• Sir Trevor Chinn (UK)

• Brigitte Zypries (Germany)

• Mark Leibler (Australia)