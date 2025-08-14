On Thursday morning, police arrested two grandsons of Rabbi Dov Lior at his home in Jerusalem—one of them reportedly around 12 years old.

According to Honenu, the legal organization representing the family, officers entered the residence early in the morning without presenting a warrant. The two boys were taken to a nearby police station for questioning.

Police stated the arrests followed a report of objects, including water balloons, being thrown from the property's balcony toward vehicles on a nearby road in the a-Tur neighborhood, potentially endangering drivers.

At the time of the police entry, several of Rabbi Lior’s children and grandchildren were present in the apartment. Family members criticized the officers’ conduct, describing their entry as "reckless" and alleging they treated the rabbi’s wife and children in an "inappropriate and unkind manner."

Attorneys Adi Keder and Daniel Shimshilashvili are representing the detained minors.

In a statement, police said: “In the morning hours, a passerby reported objects being thrown from a yard at moving vehicles. Observers at the Jerusalem District Control Center identified the activity and directed officers from the Shalem station to the scene. Two suspects, aged 12 and 19, were detained and brought in for questioning.”