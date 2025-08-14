Hamas terrorists have committed — and continue to commit — some of the most horrific sexual crimes humanity has ever witnessed: rape, gang rape, genital mutilation, sexual abuse in captivity.

Now, nearly two years after the October 7th massare, the UN has officially recognized this fact.

Today, August 14, the UN is expected to send to all members of the General Assembly the UN Secretary-General’s report detailing the “blacklist” of organizations that commit sexual crimes in violent conflicts — and for the first time, the report includes the terrorist organization Hamas.

Already in early 2024, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, reported on these sexual crimes, and now Hamas has been officially included in the black list.

These sexual crimes have not ceased, and we know with certainty that Hamas terrorists are sexually abusing hostages. Therefore, it is more urgent than ever to secure the immediate release of all hostages and to disarm Hamas