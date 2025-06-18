Haredi female pilot flies stranded Israelis back to Israel

El Al operated the first repatriation flight this morning (Wednesday) from Larnaca to Israel, led by the haredi captain Nechama Spiegel from Beit Shemesh.

The flight landed in Israel in the morning hours as part of the Ministry of Transportation plan to return Israelis who were stranded abroad following the suspension of flights during Operation Rising Lion.

Spiegel, a mother of seven and the first haredi captain in El Al, made the flight as part of a series of flights approved by the government. According to the company's announcement, passengers on the flight were pre-assigned without additional cost.

נחיתת מטוס החילוץ הראשון בישראל דוברות

The company announced yesterday that it will operate rescue flights from destinations Larnaca, Athens, Rome, Milan, and Paris. The announcement noted that "the flights will be carried out gradually, subject to state approvals" and that the assigned passengers will receive a direct notification from the company.

The flights are intended for passengers holding a valid El Al or Sun d'Or ticket to Israel whose flight was canceled. Priority in assignment is given according to the date of cancellation of the original flight and exceptional humanitarian or medical cases. The company advised customers staying abroad to arrange accommodation and noted that they are eligible for compensation according to the provisions of the law.