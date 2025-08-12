הריסת חומה בלתי חוקית דוברות המשטרה

Police forces carried out an operation Tuesday morning in Kfar Kara to demolish a wall that had been illegally rebuilt by criminal elements. This marks the second demolition of the same wall in recent months, after it was reconstructed at a previously cleared site.

According to police, the operation is part of a broader effort to enforce the rule of law. "The purpose is to promote legal compliance. This morning, large police forces assisted in the demolition of an illegal wall that had been independently rebuilt by criminal elements," a police spokesperson said.

The Land Enforcement Authority, which also took part in the operation, emphasized that this action is part of an ongoing crackdown in the Coastal District.

“This activity is part of a broader series of enforcement actions carried out in recent months. The Authority and the Israel Police will continue to combat illegal and unauthorized land use, in order to prevent activities that harm the public,” the Authority stated.