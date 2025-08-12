A Jewish civilian who accidentally drove into the PA village of Mukhmas near Highway 60 on Tuesday night was attacked by a group of Palestinian Arabs who identified him as Israeli.

According to reports, the man attempted to escape in his car as rocks were thrown at his vehicle. He eventually fled on foot and was later found by workers from a nearby farm, who contacted security forces.

Israeli military personnel later entered the village and recovered the man's vehicle. No arrests have been made so far.

Residents from nearby Israeli settlements claim Mukhmas has been the source of several recent attacks targeting Israeli communities and that it receives support from far-left activists, some of whom reside in the village to monitor settler activity.

They allege that past incidents involved injuries to shepherds and say that in one case, involving over 100 participants, police recovered an airsoft gun and knives from a vehicle left at the scene.