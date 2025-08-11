Despite the ongoing rift between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit, discussions are currently taking place between the two regarding the appointment of judges to the Magistrate and District Courts, Kan Reshet Bet reported Monday morning.

According to the report, the talks are taking place as dozens of judges are expected to retire, some earlier than expected, parallel to a shortage of nearly 50 judges in the judicial workforce.

Additionally, by the end of the calendar year, a new wave of retirements is expected, during which dozens more judges will leave the Magistrate and District Courts across the country.

In recent days, Levin has held work meetings with the Director of the Courts, Judge Tzahi Ouziel, in an attempt to reach agreements that will lead to consensus on the judges' selection.