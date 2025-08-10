Hundreds of reserve soldiers and senior officers on Sunday appealed directly to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cabinet ministers, demanding the redefinition of the war objectives to include a clear goal: the occupation of Gaza, the expulsion of Hamas, and Jewish settlement.

Among the signatories is also Lt. Colonel (Res.) Boaz Kokia, father of terror victim Ron Kokia, who said, 'Jewish settlement is Zionism, and only it will bring security. In my opinion, the State of Israel should start by planting the Israeli flag on the northern perimeter [of Gaza]."

The petition, signed by soldiers from all branches of the IDF, including senior officers with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and Colonel in reserves, reads, "We left everything — families, children, businesses — and went out to risk our lives to defend the country."

"We cannot remain silent when an agreement is on the table that abandons our security and brings upon us the next round of massacres and abductions. In the name of our fallen friends, we demand the declaration of a clear objective: the only way to victory is occupation, expulsion, and settlement."

The soldiers emphasize that they are willing to report for duty again and again, even at a heavy personal cost. "Just let us win," they begged.

The petition concludes, "Enough with the euphemisms. The defeat of Hamas = full occupation, full expulsion, and full settlement. This is not a slogan — this is the only way to victory and the security of the citizens. We will fight to the end — until victory — until settlement!"