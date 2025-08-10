National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir demanded this morning (Sunday) the promotion of substantial steps toward the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority.

"I will approach the Prime Minister with a request to bring immediate, operational steps for the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority to the next Cabinet meeting," Ben Gvir wrote on X.

He added, "This should be the response to terrorist Abu Mazen's (Mahmoud Abbas) fantasies about a 'Palestinian state' — the crushing of the terrorist authority he leads."

Unlike Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Ben Gvir did not speak out after the cabinet meeting against the plan that was approved and includes implementing a commitment given to him to promote the process of Gazans leaving the Strip.

Sources close to Ben Gvir said that "the decision to evacuate a million Gaza residents is very significant and it is better that it was made late than never. The Chief of Staff's intimidation is unnecessary, Gaza can be conquered in a few weeks."

"Minister Ben Gvir will do everything to ensure that the decision is implemented as quickly as possible and that the Cabinet does not stop it in favor of partial deals," the sources added.