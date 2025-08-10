Hadassah Medical Center reported that 11 patients who received an intravitreal injection developed an eye infection. The hospital clarified that the incident was reported to the Ministry of Health, and immediate treatment was initiated for the patients' eyes.

Several other patients began receiving preventive treatment to avoid the development of inflammation.

"The Hadassah Eye Clinic is making immediate phone contact with all relevant patients who received this injection at our clinic in recent weeks, in order to explain possible symptoms that may indicate the development of inflammation. They are instructed to come for immediate examination at the clinic if these symptoms appear," Hadassah stated.

"The hospital is working in coordination with all relevant professional bodies, including the Ministry of Health’s Infection Prevention Unit, and continues close medical monitoring and oversight of all patients."

Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem performs over 20,000 intravitreal injections annually as part of advanced treatment for various eye diseases. Avastin (Bevacizumab) is an anti-cancer biological treatment that inhibits tumors' ability to create blood vessels (angiogenesis). It is a routine treatment given via intravitreal injection to patients with retinal diseases and can prevent vision deterioration.