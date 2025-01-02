Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released today (Thursday) from Hadassah Medical Center after having surgery to remove his prostate earlier this week.

The Prime Minister's doctors said upon his discharge that his condition was stable and he was recovering satisfactorily from the surgery. He still has a recovery period ahead of him.

Upon his release, Netanyahu said that he would like to express his deep gratitude to the Hadassah specialists and the entire team, to specialist Masaf Al-Harofeh and to his personal physician, Dr. Zvika Berkowitz, for the dedication with which they treated him.

During the week, the Prime Minister was forced to travel from the hospital to the Knesset against the advice of his doctors due to the coalition crisis surrounding the state budget.

MKs from the Otzma Yehudit and Agudat Yisrael parties announced that they would oppose the law - in Otzma Yehudit in protest over police budgets and in Agudat Israel in protest over the lack of progress on the Draft Law.