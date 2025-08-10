Professor Asa Kasher, the philosopher who authored the IDF’s ethical code, has rejected accusations from abroad and from left-wing voices in Israel claiming that the IDF is committing genocide in Gaza.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Kasher stated: “I have heard of certain cases of inappropriate behavior, and I know of examples of behavior that was perfectly fine. I cannot generalize in any way. The IDF does not give soldiers orders that align with IDF values but contradict international law.”

Kasher noted that throughout the war, international media outlets have sent him videos posted by IDF soldiers on social media, asking for his assessment of their conduct. “I have seen hundreds of such videos,” he said. “There are endless examples of improper actions, but not a single act that can be described as genocide. I have also seen many actions inconsistent with IDF values.”

Addressing allegations that Israel is “starving” Gaza residents, Kasher said: “I don’t care much about what they say about us or how we behave. When we are acting properly and achieving our objectives without tricks or gimmicks, then we can consider how to make the world trust our actions. What they think of us in Europe or the US is not my top concern. My main concern is the situation of the hostages and our soldiers.”

Kasher concluded: “I want to know whether our soldiers are acting according to the values of the IDF. If they are not, commanders must correct their conduct. If they are, that’s excellent — then we can focus on how to present this to the world.”