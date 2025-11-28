Genocide is back in the news. At a joint White House press conference (November 21, 2025), New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, in answer to a reporter’s question said, “I have spoken about the Israeli government committing genocide, and I have spoken about our government funding it.”

It is very unsettling when the mayor-elect of the most Jewishly populated city in the U.S. foments more hate and untruths against its Jewish citizens and their ancestral homeland. Notably, it was disappointing and surprising that President Trump, by being silent did not rebut Momdani’s false and inflammatory genocidal accusation.

It might be time to look into this claim of “the Israeli government committing genocide.”

Genocide definition: According to the United Nations, genocide is any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group: (a) Killing members of the group; (b) Causing serious physical or mental harm to members of the group; (c) Intentionally subjecting the group to living conditions intended to cause its physical destruction, in whole or in part; (d) Imposing measures aimed at preventing the birth of children within the group; (e) Forcibly transferring children from the group to another group. More simply put, the Oxford Dictionary defines genocide as the murder of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group, with the aim of destroying that nation or group.

Examples of genocidal events: the Spanish Inquisition in the 1400’s, the Holocaust of World War II, and the Islamic conquests, including Pakistan (against Hindus), Western Thrace (against Christians) and Anatolia, Turkey (against Christians), and now in Nigeria (against Christians).

The accusations of certain worldwide government politicians and left-leaning progressive organizations that Israel is committing ‘genocide’ of Palestinians is incredulous on many levels.

The truth of history and facts. The area known as “Palestine” was named “Palæstina” by the Roman Emperor Hadrian after the failed Judean Bar Kochba revolt in 135 CE. This took place 475 years before Islam began. The people who lived in the land of Israel were Jews (Israelites). Throughout history, Palestine = the Holy Land = Israel, including Jerusalem and the Temple Mount.

The term “Palestine” was usurped from the Jews by Muslim Arabs in 1964 when the Arab League created the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to attempt to unify the uniquely multi-generational Arab refugees, created after their failed genocidal attack Israel in 1948. There never was any Arab Palestinian peoplehood, state, or country to liberate. It was a brilliant tactic to try and destroy Israel in a genocidal way. In the Arab leader’s own words, one example: "This war will be a war of extermination and a momentous massacre which will be spoken of like the Mongol massacres and the Crusades." - (Author’s italic emphasis) Source: February 1948 UN memorandum, Azzman Pasha, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, referring to the upcoming May 1948 war.

At this time when five well-trained and well-armed Arab armies were poised to wipe Israel off the map, Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion bravely and publicly read the Israel Declaration of Independence. Its 13th paragraph: “THE STATE OF ISRAEL will … foster the development of the country for the benefit of all its inhabitants; it will be based on freedom, justice and peace…; it will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex; it will guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture; it will safeguard the Holy Places of all religions; and it will be faithful to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.” - (Author’s italic emphasis) Obviously, not an Israeli plan for genocide.

It should be noted that unlike every other group of people considered displaced persons and/or refugees, a special UN relief organization was created only for ‘Palestinian’ refugees that allowed for generations to be called refugees, regardless of whether they settled in a new country or were left in refugee camps. Thus, the Arab ‘refugee’ population has grown from 710,000 (1949) to 5.9 million today. Contrast that to the 850,000 Jews thrown out of Arab countries in the 1950’s and settled wherever they could. Those Jewish refugees today now number zero.

Genocide facts by the numbers. Since 1948 the Arab percentage of the total Israeli population has remained about 20%. The Arab population has grown from about 156,000 in 1948 to 1.95 million in 2021. Is this genocide?

The Guardian, quoting the Lancet medical journal on Gaza statistics, “estimates death toll by end of June 2024 was 64,260, with 59% (37,907) being women, children and people over 65.” Upon examining these numbers, mostly sourced from Hamas, Gaza, and Palestinian sources, the results are revealing. The balance of the death toll would be 26,342 representing most or all combatants. Therefore, using their own numbers, the Israeli army killed approximately 1.4 civilians for each combatant.

Yet, a year later (July 2025) on the Hamas controlled Gaza Ministry of Health’s own Telegram channel, they reported 60,199 deaths, with still 59% (32,584) being women, children and people over 65. The balance of the death toll would be 27,605 representing most or all combatants. Using Hamas’ own numbers, the Israeli army killed approximately 1.2 civilians for each combatant.

Comparing urban warfare in Gaza, for example, to urban warfare during the Battle of Mosul, Iraq (October 16, 2016 - July 20, 2017), ISIS fought Iraqi and U.S. led coalition forces. The Associated Press reported that during this time, over 9,600 civilians died. NPR(National Public Radio), quoting from the U.S. Department of Defense, indicated there were 2,000 ISIS soldiers killed in Mosul. This equals 4.8 civilians killed for each combatant.

Who is really committing to genocide? Counter all of this by the often-repeated Islamic Jihadist cry shouted by pro-Palestinians supporters, Hamas, Iran, Hezbollah, Houthis, and the like: “Death to America!” “Death to Israel!” And their deadly actions throughout history. This a real call for genocide against Jews and western Judeo-Chrisitan societies.

War is messy and painful. Urban warfare is even worse. However, world-wide cries accusing Israel and Jews of committing ‘genocide’ are factually not true and are dangerously inflammatory. The number of antisemitic incidents surged by 337% year-over-year, with over 10,000 incidents reported in the U.S. alone from October 2023 to September 2024. These includes physical assaults, killings, vandalism, verbal and written harassment, and disruptive rallies with violent antisemitic rhetoric.

The truth, based on their actions and rhetoric, is that genocide of non-Muslims and their societies are exactly what the Islamic Jihad movement and its pro-Palestinian supporters is based on. Israel and Jews have no global expansionist desires and do not practice genocide.

The non-Muslim world must wake up and stop this Islamic global conquest attempt by any means possible, including, unfortunately, military confrontation, if necessary. False accusations of Israel committing genocide is part of their master plan of deception.

David S. Levine, MBA is author of “Revolutions: In Their Own Words - What They Really Say About Their Causes” and the forthcoming book “Prayer: In Their Own Words - Islam-Catholicism-Judaism - What Do They Pray For?” David is a former New York City advertising & marketing executive, and a retired Rutgers University instructor. Follow him on X (Twitter): @DavidsLevine