Cpt. Yisrael Yudkin, a deputy company commander in the haredi Netzach Yehuda battalion, fell in battle in Gaza.

Yudkin, a resident of the Chabad-Lubavitch town of Kfar Chabad, was 22 years old.

Yudkin is the son of Rabbi Tovia and Tzippy Yudkin, longtime residents of Kfar Chabad. Rabbi Tuvia is currently abroad, sitting shiva (the week of mourning) for his father. Yisrael would have celebrated his 23rd birthday in about three weeks.

"We stand with the family during its difficult hours, and we pray together for victory over our enemies, and the return of all the hostages, alongside the entire nation of Israel," an announcement by the Vaad of Kfar Chabad read.

Four of the eight members of Yisrael's family have fought in the war since it began on October 7.

COLlive quoted Yisrael's friends as saying that "Yisrael was known for his good and kind heart." He was planning on bringing meat from Kfar Chabad to hold a Lag Ba'omer barbecue for his fellow IDF soldiers. "Yisrael loved to help everyone," they said, adding that he also "had a great love for Israel."

Journalist Hanoch Daum wrote, "Deputy Yisrael Yudkin of Kfar Chabad, deputy company commander in the haredi Netzach Yehuda battalion, fell last night in Jabaliya. I am looking at your beautiful face and crying. Thank you for protecting us, Yisrael."