A Monday night traffic accident near the Kfar Chabad Junction left Adi Sufan, a 36-year-old father of five from the town of Beit Dagan, dead, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Sufan had been riding his motorcycle when the accident occurred, knocking him onto the road.

Paramedics arriving at the scene provided Sufan with first aid and evacuated him to the hospital, which soon declared his death.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics Eyal Roth and Paz Gutman said, "We saw a motorcycle on the road and on the shoulder lay a man in his 30s who was unconscious and suffering severe multisystem injuries. We provided him with medical care and performed advanced and prolonged CPR while urgently evacuating him to the hospital, where his death was declared."

MDA spokesman Zaki Heler said, "Last night, at 2:03a.m. the MDA hotline received a report regarding a motorcycle which had skidded on Route 44 near the Kfar Chabad Junction in the direction of Ramle. MDA paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated to the Shamir-Assaf Harofeh Medical Center a man of about 36 who was in critical condition, while continuing to perform CPR. His death was declared at the hospital."