Six people are presumed dead after the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed overnight Tuesday, the Coast Guard said on Tuesday night.

The bridge came down around 1:30 a.m. ET after a cargo ship collided with it.

The Coast Guard officially announced more than 18 hours after the incident that it has ended its active search-and-rescue operation for the missing construction workers who were on the bridge when it collapsed.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said it was a "really heartbreaking conclusion to a challenging day", adding, "We put every single asset possible — air, land and sea" to find the missing people.

"While even though we're moving on now to a recovery mission, we're still fully committed to making sure that we're going to use every single asset to now bring a sense of closure to the families," the governor added.

Officials have said that eight people were on the bridge when it fell. Two were rescued — one was taken to the hospital and has been discharged.

Around 7:30 p.m. ET, the Coast Guard said it has transitioned to a “different phase” of operation, now it did “not believe we are going to find any of these individuals alive,” Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath said.