The Oxford Union has once again plunged itself into controversy after members voted decisively to endorse a motion labeling Israel a greater threat to regional stability than Iran. The decision, taken during a debate held on Thursday, was approved by what organizers described as an "overwhelming" margin.

Speakers addressed sharply contrasting views on the Middle East. Palestinian Authority former prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh repeated familiar accusations against Israel, describing it as an “expansionist colonial state” operating above international law, while asserting that its policies fuel regional conflict. Several speakers for the proposition cited claims of occupation, apartheid, and destabilization. These remarks were met with sustained applause from parts of the chamber.

Opposing the motion, UN Watch director Hillel Neuer warned that the debate inverted reality, arguing that threats to regional security should be assessed by examining which actors initiate conflict. He pointed to Iran’s longstanding sponsorship of terror proxies across multiple Arab states and its missile capabilities. Neuer called the vote a disturbing sign of the body’s direction.

The session also included exchanges on the Gaza conflict, Iran’s nuclear program and the role of global powers. Some speakers drew on historical examples, while others accused Israel of seeking leverage through instability. Critics of the motion countered by highlighting Iran’s repression of minorities, its involvement in foreign conflicts including the Russo‑Ukrainian war, and its links to groups such as Hezbollah.

Reports from The Oxford Student and other campus outlets described visible tension throughout the debate, with audience reactions ranging from applause to vocal objections. According to The Oxford Student, the vote passed by a margin of 265-113.

The result was met with significant backlash. Neuer later remarked that the vote resembled "deep satire," warning that many were willing to believe anything when it came to Israel. Other pro‑Israel observers condemned the resolution as detached from regional realities.

Iranian anti‑regime activist Niyak Ghorbani, responding publicly, issued a sharply worded statement denouncing the outcome. “As an Iranian who has been forced to live away from Iran, my homeland, my family, and my friends for twelve years in order to stay alive, I say this clearly: yes, for the Islamic Terrorist Regime and Khamenei’s dictatorship, Israel - a true friend of the Iranian people - is indeed a major threat. And it is shameful that the Oxford Union has so blatantly turned into a lobbying platform for the Islamic Terrorist Regime and Khamenei’s unlawful, extremist establishment,” he wrote.

“People of Britain, wake up. Terrorists and the supporters of terrorists have penetrated deep into your own home… It is time to stand up to these fools.”