Israel's Health Ministry on Thursday reported that environmental samples taken from various sites across Israel have shown findings indicating the presence of the polio virus.

In addition to the Jerusalem district, where the virus was previously reported, positive samples were also found in Bnei Brak, Ramle, Lod, and near the water treatment facility in central Israel.

According to the Ministry's statement, these findings suggest active transmission of the polio virus among the population in areas beyond Jerusalem.

In December, the virus caused paralysis in a previously healthy but unvaccinated 17-year-old boy.

The Ministry is now urgently calling on the public to complete their polio vaccinations. Vaccinations are available at Tipat Halav well-baby clinics across the country, as well as through student health services.

Parents unsure of their children's vaccination status can look it up via the digital vaccination registry on the government's website.

In addition, the Health Ministry has instructed district doctors, hospital directors, and health fund managers to act according to several principles: completing vaccinations and closing gaps in the population, close clinical monitoring, and immediate reporting of any suspected cases of acute flaccid paralysis, as well as continued environmental monitoring in line with the sampling plan.