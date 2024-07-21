Following reports of the presence of the Poliovirus in the Gaza Strip — a virus which is contagious through drinking or oral contact with contaminated water — the IDF conducted sampling tests in various areas where remnants of the Poliovirus were discovered. Based on the findings, it was decided by the IDF, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, that troops operating in the area should undergo vaccination against the virus to maintain the health of both the soldiers and Israeli citizens.

The Technological and Logistics Directorate (J4) began a broad vaccination operation for all ground troops, both regular and reserves. The vaccinations will be carried out gradually as the troops are refreshed.

The IDF noted that the vaccinations are given as part of the IDF's responsibility to the public and its soldiers.

In addition, the troops were instructed to carry out actions to maintain personal hygiene. The IDF Spokesperson emphasized that a soldier who does not want to be vaccinated will not be obliged to do so.

Alongside the vaccination operation for soldiers, the IDF is working with various organizations to bring vaccines intended for the population of the Gaza Strip into the Gaza Strip. Since the beginning of the war, with the cooperation of international organizations, approximately 300,000 polio vaccines have been introduced into the Gaza Strip, which is enough for over a million citizens of Gaza.

Currently, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, MG Ghassan Alian is in contact with the international community with the aim of allowing the introduction of additional polio vaccine doses for the residents of the Gaza Strip.