A soldier serving in the IDF's Binyamin Region Brigade had his car set on fire Wednesday night, in what is believed to be an attack by extremist youths.

The arson took place near midnight in the Givat Tzur Harel area.

According to a Ynet report, the motive behind the arson was a sense of opposition towards the soldier, who was perceived by the youths as someone maintaining contact with law enforcement in an attempt to ease tensions between the army and the "hilltop youth."

The soldier, who had returned home after a family event, found his car ablaze. He and a friend used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames and prevent the fire from spreading.

A security source quoted in the Ynet report stated that a few days ago, the battalion commander visited the soldier's home, where several youths arrived and cursed at the commander. The soldier defended him, and a verbal altercation ensued. According to the soldier, the youths threatened him at that time, saying "your time will come."

“There is a group here that is not even related to the hilltop youth, which has lost all restraint and crossed a line,” said the source. “This is a serious event. We expect the leadership to condemn this event, which crosses all boundaries.”